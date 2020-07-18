Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0263

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $264.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008124 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002737 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.