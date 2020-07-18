Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Sells $96,660.00 in Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Editas Medicine Inc has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

