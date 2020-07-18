Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $210.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

