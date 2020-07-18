Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Echostar were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Echostar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,634,396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echostar by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 730,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Echostar by 22.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Echostar in the fourth quarter worth $26,336,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Echostar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Echostar stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. Echostar Co. has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.31). Echostar had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Echostar from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

