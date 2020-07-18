eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Tops $157,350.24

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. eBoost has a market cap of $157,350.24 and approximately $4.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00463078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000439 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000441 BTC.

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

