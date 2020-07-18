e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

ELF opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,841,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,511,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 201,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

