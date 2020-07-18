Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Raised by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

