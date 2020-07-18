DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Cut to GBX 290

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 290 ($3.57) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SMDS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Davy Research reduced their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 335 ($4.12) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.94) price objective (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.12)) on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.81) price objective (down previously from GBX 350 ($4.31)) on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 342.86 ($4.22).

SMDS stock opened at GBX 281.90 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 244.80 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.80 ($4.90). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 323.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

