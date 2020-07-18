DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Price Target Cut to GBX 290

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 290 ($3.57) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SMDS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 340 ($4.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Davy Research reduced their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 335 ($4.12) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.94) price objective (down previously from GBX 335 ($4.12)) on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.81) price objective (down previously from GBX 350 ($4.31)) on shares of DS Smith in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 342.86 ($4.22).

SMDS stock opened at GBX 281.90 ($3.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 244.80 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 397.80 ($4.90). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 318.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 323.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

