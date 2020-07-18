Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €95.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($90.45) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.79 ($81.78).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €86.30 ($96.97) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $742.18 million and a PE ratio of 61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €38.32 ($43.06) and a 52-week high of €108.50 ($121.91).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

