Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €80.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($90.45) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.79 ($81.78).

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €86.30 ($96.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €38.32 ($43.06) and a one year high of €108.50 ($121.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $742.18 million and a PE ratio of 61.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is €73.29 and its 200 day moving average is €67.31.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

