Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence Sells 2,500 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey D. Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total value of $1,005,375.00.

NYSE DPZ opened at $390.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Longbow Research upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 61.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $1,859,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.1% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.