Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $103.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

