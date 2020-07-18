Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Docusign worth $43,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $2,242,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Oppenheimer started coverage on Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of DOCU opened at $196.41 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $217.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of -167.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

