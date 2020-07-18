Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Dixons Carphone to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dixons Carphone has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 128 ($1.58).

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

Shares of LON:DC opened at GBX 79.90 ($0.98) on Wednesday. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.05). The company has a market cap of $932.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.37.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.