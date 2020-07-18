Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 96 ($1.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Dixons Carphone to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 65 ($0.80) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dixons Carphone has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 128 ($1.58).

Shares of LON:DC opened at GBX 79.90 ($0.98) on Wednesday. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.05). The company has a market cap of $932.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.37.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

