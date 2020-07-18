DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DISH. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of DISH stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). DISH Network had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.