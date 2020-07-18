DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

DISH opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.76.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.82%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,146,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

