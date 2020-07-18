Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. Discovery Communications has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $112,109.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 992.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.