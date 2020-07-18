Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 415 ($5.11) to GBX 375 ($4.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 293 ($3.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 328.17 ($4.04).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DLG stock opened at GBX 295.90 ($3.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 355 ($4.37).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.