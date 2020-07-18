Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 9,067 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,675,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 15,100 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $767,382.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Diodes during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Diodes during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Diodes by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

