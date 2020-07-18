Digital Ally Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 34,006 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the typical volume of 5,863 call options.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Digital Ally in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

In other Digital Ally news, CFO Thomas J. Heckman sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 918,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,469,647.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Ally stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Digital Ally at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.