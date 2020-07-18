Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DSX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

NYSE DSX opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 57.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,887,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 486,590 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 12.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,360,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 377,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 253,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 170,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

