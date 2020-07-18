DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.53.

DRH stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.