Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Shares Down 18.3%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF)’s share price fell 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 10,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09.

About Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

