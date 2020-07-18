Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Edward Jones downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

DEO stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.33. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

