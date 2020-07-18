DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) PT Lowered to GBX 210

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 230 ($2.83).

DFS stock opened at GBX 157 ($1.93) on Thursday. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 101.80 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 302 ($3.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63. The firm has a market cap of $400.93 million and a PE ratio of 76.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 197.55.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

