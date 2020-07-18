Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) shares traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €29.20 ($32.81) and last traded at €28.85 ($32.42), 3,511 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.45 ($31.97).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €43.10 ($48.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $436.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

