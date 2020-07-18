Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. cut LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

