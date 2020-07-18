Deutsche Bank Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $95.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $103.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $77.67 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $102.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,335.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,349 shares of company stock worth $5,001,908. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,919,000. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,644,000 after buying an additional 610,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,277,000 after buying an additional 432,949 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,337,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,273,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

