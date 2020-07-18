Deutsche Bank Increases UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $312.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $293.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.68.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $306.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.92. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

