Deutsche Bank Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $53.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.
Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after buying an additional 122,111 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,130,000 after purchasing an additional 225,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 786,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 421,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
