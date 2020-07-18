Deutsche Bank Increases Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $53.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.91. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $937.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,492,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after buying an additional 122,111 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,323,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,130,000 after purchasing an additional 225,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 191,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 786,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 421,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

