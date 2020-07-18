Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.72 billion.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.50 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$57.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$57.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. BCE has a 12 month low of C$46.03 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. BCE’s payout ratio is 97.27%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.