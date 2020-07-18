Derwent London (LON:DLN) PT Raised to GBX 4,010 at Jefferies Financial Group

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,958 ($48.71) to GBX 4,010 ($49.35) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($44.30) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,174 ($51.37) to GBX 3,673 ($45.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 2,680 ($32.98) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,537.36 ($43.53).

LON:DLN opened at GBX 2,804 ($34.51) on Thursday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 27.70 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,362 ($53.68). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,963.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,429.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.08.

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

