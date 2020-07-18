Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DENN. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $492.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Denny’s by 23.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

