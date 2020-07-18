Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Insider Sells $10,806,666.31 in Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dell by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dell by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 317,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after buying an additional 61,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Dell by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

