Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Deere & Company by 150.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 46.2% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.65.

NYSE:DE opened at $176.51 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

