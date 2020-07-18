DECOIN Market Capitalization Tops $2.68 Million (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $12,327.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 74,289,448 coins and its circulating supply is 53,268,208 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

