DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DBVT. Citigroup decreased their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

DBVT stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,735,000 after purchasing an additional 758,725 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,384,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

