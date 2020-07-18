David Aichele Sells 2,350 Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $18,306.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,485.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 87.59% and a negative net margin of 1,595.99%. Equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKTS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. State Street Corp grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.