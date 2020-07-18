Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits Sells 11,100 Shares of Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $971,694.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,788,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laszlo Kopits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $906,537.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Laszlo Kopits sold 5,100 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $357,204.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Laszlo Kopits sold 11,100 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $542,235.00.

Datadog stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $98.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

