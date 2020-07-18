Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 20,000 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,773 shares in the company, valued at $47,432,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,409,400.00.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

