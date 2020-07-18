Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Dare Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Dawson James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

Shares of DARE stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.82. Dare Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dare Bioscience will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dare Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.