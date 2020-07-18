Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives $33.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CYTK opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,587 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $42,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,045 shares of company stock worth $3,310,684 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

