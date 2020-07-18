Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith Sells 6,667 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $193,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.44. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 597.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,651 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 406,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

