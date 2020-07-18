Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith Sells 6,667 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $193,343.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cytokinetics stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.44. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $29.20.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 597.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,651 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 406,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.
