Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $124,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $119,300.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $106,900.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $100,500.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $110,750.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.44. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 597.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after buying an additional 2,594,651 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,429,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after buying an additional 406,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.