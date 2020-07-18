Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CYCC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $1.42. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.38% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

