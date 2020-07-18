CWH Capital Management Inc. Invests $321,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,883 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

