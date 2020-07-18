CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 1.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CVR Energy traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.94, approximately 2,334 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 643,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

CVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 208,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 72,289 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 841.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 485,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $18,594,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 206,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.91.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

