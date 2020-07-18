Custodian REIT (LON:CREI) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 85.30 ($1.05), approximately 81,980 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 524,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $365.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.04.

About Custodian REIT (LON:CREI)

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

