Curtiss-Wright Corp. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.06 Per Share (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) – SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.19. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $149.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.