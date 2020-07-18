Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cummins were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 87.4% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.13.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

